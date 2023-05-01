Seven series complete as first-round of NAHL Playoffs near completion

Seven of the eight first-round series are complete and besides a Game 5 Monday night between Lone Star and Shreveport, the Division Finals are set.

Maryland clinched its three-game sweep over Northeast Wednesday night but six more series wrapped up this weekend. Here’s the latest of the NAHL Playoffs.

Nordiques upend defending champs and polish off sweep

The Nordiques made a statement Thursday night with a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Titans. With the win the Nordiques are moving on and have knocked out the defending champs in the process.

Ben Muthersbaugh gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead early in the second period but the next five goals came from the home side.

Brendan Gibbons, Filip Wiberg (2), Oliver Genest and Patrick Schmiedlin scored the Maine goals and Thomas Heaney made 39 saves between the pipes. Maine scored 14 goals in the three-game sweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

𝓜𝓸𝓿𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓞𝓷 ➡️



The Maine Nordiques sweep the defending champs and will face Maryland in the #RobertsonCup East Division Finals! pic.twitter.com/lszQLB4y2H — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 28, 2023

Norsemen complete sweep on home ice with 3-0 win

St. Cloud goaltender Ethan Dahlmeir stole the series and Friday was no different as Dahlmeir pitched a 25-save shutout — his second of the series — in a 3-0 win over Aberdeen.

After dropping four straight games to Aberdeen to close out the regular season, the Norsemen won three straight in the series and are moving on to the Central Division Finals.

The NORSEMEN season continues after sweeping the Wings in the 1st round! Up next, the Austin Bruins. Find all 2nd round info at https://t.co/LTIKZxt1lr#RobertsonCup #NAHL #WeTheNorse pic.twitter.com/et623ZhhXC — St. Cloud Norsemen (@StCloudNorsemen) May 1, 2023

Carter Bradley, Lucca Munoz and Blake Perbix scored the St. Cloud goals in Friday’s win.

Salani’s hat trick propels Austin to 3-0 win and series sweep

Speaking of 3-0 wins, that’s exactly how the Austin Bruins clinched their first-round series in Minot Friday night. Austin Salani netted a hat trick while Trent Wiemken posted a 20-save shutout between the pipes.

Salani scored twice in the second period and completed his hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minutes. With the win, Austin will host St. Cloud in Games 1 and 2 of the Central Division Finals.

We will see you next weekend! Your Austin Bruins move on to the Central Division Finals!#BearWitness pic.twitter.com/a1AbyP9zPZ — y-Austin Bruins (@theaustinbruins) April 29, 2023

Windigo score three unanswered goals and complete sweep in Chippewa

Victor Widlund scored his second goal of the series and gave the Wisconsin Windigo an early 1-0 lead. Although the Steel responded by taking a 2-1 lead, the Windigo netted three unanswered goals and ultimately prevailed with a 4-2 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the win, the Windigo advance to the Midwest Division Finals and face rival Minnesota.

ROUND 2 HERE WE COME! The place to be on May 5 & 6 is the Dome in Eagle River for exciting @nahlhockey action. The Windigo take on the @mnwilderness in the division finals. Until then, enjoy a few pics of the 1st round clincher on 4/28. Get tics at https://t.co/xOPYTnFRHZ. pic.twitter.com/p8UjfWaLzh — Wisconsin Windigo (@WiscWindigo) May 1, 2023

Chippewa scored twice in a 3:35 span, giving the home crowd some life. However, Wisconsin’s Everett Pietila tied the game late in the second period and scored again 2:35 into the third.

Will Schumacher added an empty-netter and Maxwell Beckford made 32 saves, securing the 4-2 win and series sweep.

Wilderness complete sweep with overtime win Kenai River

The Wilderness clinched their first-round series in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 overtime win at Kenai River. Isak Posch was sharp once again with 35 saves and Michael Quinn delivered the overtime-winner just 51 seconds into the extra frame.

Michael Quinn sends Minnesota onto the next round! #RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/fMiNHX6uXn — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 29, 2023

After a scoreless first period, Nick Stevens gave Kenai River a 1-0 lead 5:35 into the second period. Minnesota’s Kevin Marx Noren tied the game roughly five minutes later and although the teams traded chances at both ends, the game remained tied through the rest of regulation.

Quinn sent the Wilderness to the second round with a power-play goal, cutting through the slot off a faceoff and tucking a shot over Kenai River goaltender Nils Wallstrom.

Warriors move on with comeback win in Amarillo

The Warriors found themselves down 3-0 after 40 minutes. Oklahoma — which rolled through the regular season and had scored 11 goals over the first two games — fired 19 shots at Amarillo goaltender Luca Ganz but couldn’t get anything going on the scoreboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Warriors broke through with a trio of third-period goals.

Warriors 4 - Wranglers 3 Final!



Watch the highlights from the Warriors win over the Wranglers, and read up on the action below!



RECAP: https://t.co/3m9WGsn9R3#FightLikeWarriors⚔️ #OklahomaHockey pic.twitter.com/O97jbhRMgG — Oklahoma Warriors NAHL (@OkWarriors_NAHL) April 29, 2023

Joey Delgreco, Hunter Jones and Malte Hasselgren all found the back of the net within a seven-minute stretch, setting up overtime in Game 3.

That overtime lasted just 1:15 before Brendan Williams put a rebound home from the slot, giving the Warriors a 4-3 win and a series sweep.

Mudbugs force Game 5 with overtime win

In arguably the most entertaining series of the playoffs so far, Lone Star and Shreveport will battle it out Monday night in a winner-take-all Game 5. Lone Star took Game 3 Friday in Shreveport with a 2-0 win.

The Brahmas take a series lead after shutting out the Mudbugs in Shreveport! #RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/i73DrL8FEG — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 29, 2023

In another low-scoring contest, the Brahmas and Mudbugs remained scoreless after 40 minutes.

However, Dhillon Wilde and Will Laychur scored two third-period goals in a 59-second span and William Gramme posted a 23-save shutout as the Brahmas took a 2-1 series lead.

But the Mudbugs had other plans Saturday and responded with a 3-2 overtime win. Three of the first four games have required overtime and Drake Morse was the hero Saturday.

DRAKE MORSE SAYS WE’LL PLAY GAME 5 ON MONDAY! #RobertsonCup pic.twitter.com/HeWf10npQm — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) April 30, 2023

Morse also scored Shreveport’s second goal of the night and his overtime goal came with just one second left on the clock. Shreveport goaltender Nikola Goich made 27 saves in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Division Final matchups

*Best-of-five series will use a 2-2-1 format

Central: Austin vs. St. Cloud

East: Maryland vs. Maine

Midwest: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

South: Oklahoma vs. Lone Star/Shreveport