Scholle's two goals net New Mexico Ice Wolves victory over Corpus Christi IceRays

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the visiting Corpus Christi IceRays on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jackson Beach . Wolfgang Govedaris and Michael Casey assisted.

The Ice Wolves tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Sully Scholle in the first period, assisted by Alfred Lindberg and Yusaku Ando .

The Ice Wolves made it 2-1 early into the second period when Ryan Johnson netted one, assisted by Hunter Hastings and William Ericsson .

The Ice Wolves made it 3-1 with a goal from Sully Scholle. With that, the Ice Wolves turned the game around.

Next up:

On Friday, the Ice Wolves will play the Wranglers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas, and the IceRays will play the Brahmas at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center.