Schmuck's two goals net Springfield Jr. Blues victory over Janesville Jets

The Springfield Jr. Blues won against the hosting Janesville Jets on Friday, ending 3-2.

Springfield's Landry Schmuck scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Jr. Bues took the lead when Landry Schmuck scored the first goal assisted by Nikita Nikora and Mac Gadowsky .

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Grant Ellings netted one, assisted by Edvards Bergmanis and Jake Peterson .

Gunnar Williams narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Noah Gibbs and Jimmy Doyle .

Merril Steenari tied it up 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Charlie Lieberman and Gustav Portillo .

Landry Schmuck took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Nikita Nikora and Brayden Cook .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Edwards Ice Arena.