Road win for Wisconsin Windigo against Minnesota Wilderness after penalty shootout

The Wisconsin Windigo faced the Minnesota Wilderness at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end the road team was crowned winner as the game finished 4-3.

Next games:

The Wilderness will travel to the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena. The Windigo will face Anchorage at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.