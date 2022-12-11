SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Road win for Springfield Jr. Blues against Wisconsin Windigo after penalty shootout

The Springfield Jr. Blues faced the Wisconsin Windigo at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Springfield was crowned winner as the game finished 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 09:54 PM
Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.

