Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Road win for Odessa Jackalopes against Shreveport Mudbugs after penalty shootout

The Odessa Jackalopes faced the Shreveport Mudbugs at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Odessa was crowned winner as the game finished 2-1.

img_500228925_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 09:53 PM
Share

The Odessa Jackalopes faced the Shreveport Mudbugs at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Odessa was crowned winner as the game finished 2-1.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

Related Topics: SHREVEPORT MUDBUGSODESSA JACKALOPES