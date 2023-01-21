Road win for Odessa Jackalopes against Shreveport Mudbugs after penalty shootout

The Odessa Jackalopes faced the Shreveport Mudbugs at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Odessa was crowned winner as the game finished 2-1.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.