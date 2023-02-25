Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Road win for Odessa Jackalopes against El Paso Rhinos after penalty shootout

The Odessa Jackalopes faced the El Paso Rhinos at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Odessa was crowned winner as the game finished 5-4.

img_500258839_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 11:00 PM

The Odessa Jackalopes faced the El Paso Rhinos at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Odessa was crowned winner as the game finished 5-4.

With this win the Jackalopes have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Young.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for Feb. 22
February 22, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
February 21, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf