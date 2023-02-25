Road win for Odessa Jackalopes against El Paso Rhinos after penalty shootout

The Odessa Jackalopes faced the El Paso Rhinos at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Odessa was crowned winner as the game finished 5-4.

With this win the Jackalopes have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.