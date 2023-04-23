Pole position for St. Cloud Norsemen after another win

The St. Cloud Norsemen are only a win away from clinching the series against the Aberdeen Wings, after winning 2-0 on the road. St. Cloud leads the series 2-0 and only needs one more win to clinch.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Norsemen took the lead when Daniels Murnieks scored assisted by Duke Kiffin and Jack Wandmacher .

The Norsemen increased the lead to 2-0 one minutes into the period when Daniels Murnieks scored the first goal yet again, assisted by Jack Wandmacher and Andrew Clarke .

Coming up:

The teams play each other again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.