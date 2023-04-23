Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Pole position for St. Cloud Norsemen after another win

The St. Cloud Norsemen are only a win away from clinching the series against the Aberdeen Wings, after winning 2-0 on the road. St. Cloud leads the series 2-0 and only needs one more win to clinch.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:54 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Norsemen took the lead when Daniels Murnieks scored assisted by Duke Kiffin and Jack Wandmacher .

The Norsemen increased the lead to 2-0 one minutes into the period when Daniels Murnieks scored the first goal yet again, assisted by Jack Wandmacher and Andrew Clarke .

Coming up:

The teams play each other again for Game 3 on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
