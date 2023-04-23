Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Pole position for Maryland Black Bears after another win

The Maryland Black Bears are only a win away from clinching the series against the Northeast Generals, after winning 3-2 at home in overtime. Maryland leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:32 PM

Maryland's Brad McNeil scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Black Bears started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Sean Kilcullen scoring in the first period, assisted by Christian Catalano and Trey Scott .

The Generals' Ryan Schelling tied it up late in the first period, assisted by Emerson Miller .

The Black Bears took the lead with a goal from Branden Piku late into the first, assisted by Sean Kilcullen and Gabriel Westling .

Sixten Jennersjo scored early in the second period, assisted by Ryan Schelling and Ryan Remick .

In overtime, it took 15:48 before Brad McNeil scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Trey Scott and Christian Catalano.

Next games:

The teams meet again for Game 3 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Northeast at New England Sports Village.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
