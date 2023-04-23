Pole position for Maine Nordiques after another win

The Maine Nordiques are only a win away from clinching the series against the New Jersey Titans, after winning 6-5 on the road in overtime. Maine leads the series 2-0 and only needs one more win to clinch.

Maine's Brendan Gibbons scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Titans took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Anthony Calafiore . Michael Young and Eric Charpentier assisted.

The Nordiques tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Aidan Coupe late in the first period, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Brendan Gibbons.

The Titans took the lead late into the first when Michael Young scored, assisted by Anthony Calafiore and Brendan Dumas .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Nordiques led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Titans tied the score 4-4 early into the third period when Ben Muthersbaugh scored yet again, assisted by Joe Harney and Dominik Bartecko .

Ben Yurchuk took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Brendan Dumas and Michael Young.

Henrik Hallberg tied it up 5-5 two minutes later, assisted by Filip Wiberg . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:29 before Brendan Gibbons scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Filip Wiberg.

Next games:

The teams meet again for Game 3 on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Maine at The Colisee.