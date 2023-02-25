Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Philadelphia Rebels win over Maryland Black Bears when David Deputy found the back of the net

The Philadelphia Rebels won 1-0 on the road to the Maryland Black Bears. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/611353/david-deputy">David Deputy</a>, who got the winner in the third period.

February 24, 2023 09:44 PM

The Philadelphia Rebels won 1-0 on the road to the Maryland Black Bears. The only goal of the game came from David Deputy , who got the winner in the third period.

Philadelphia Rebels' David Deputy scored the game-winning goal.

The Rebels first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from David Deputy, assisted by klaus jogi .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
