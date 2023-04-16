Philadelphia Rebels win on the road against Maine Nordiques

The Philadelphia Rebels won the road game against the Maine Nordiques 5-2 on Saturday.

The Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from David Deputy . Maxwell Marquette assisted.

The Rebels increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Max Hamstad scored, assisted by Connor Sedlak and David Deputy.

The Nordiques narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from David Helledy late in the first, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Henrik Hallberg .

The Rebels' Carter Casper increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Max Hamstad and Santino Dinubile .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 4-1 going in to the third period.

David Deputy increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Connor Sedlak and Max Hamstad.

Aidan Coupe narrowed the gap to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Jonny Meiers and David Helledy.