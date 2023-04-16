Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Philadelphia Rebels win on the road against Maine Nordiques

The Philadelphia Rebels won the road game against the Maine Nordiques 5-2 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:51 PM

The Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from David Deputy . Maxwell Marquette assisted.

The Rebels increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Max Hamstad scored, assisted by Connor Sedlak and David Deputy.

The Nordiques narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from David Helledy late in the first, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Henrik Hallberg .

The Rebels' Carter Casper increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Max Hamstad and Santino Dinubile .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 4-1 going in to the third period.

David Deputy increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Connor Sedlak and Max Hamstad.

Aidan Coupe narrowed the gap to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Jonny Meiers and David Helledy.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
