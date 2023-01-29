Philadelphia Rebels win in shootout on the road to New Jersey Titans

The New Jersey Titans hosted the Philadelphia Rebels in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Philadelphia Rebels was the stronger team. The final score was 3-2.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Titans will host the Hat Tricks at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena, and the Rebels will visit the Nordiques at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.