Philadelphia Rebels win in shootout on the road to New Jersey Titans

The New Jersey Titans hosted the Philadelphia Rebels in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Philadelphia Rebels was the stronger team. The final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:19 PM
Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Titans will host the Hat Tricks at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena, and the Rebels will visit the Nordiques at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.

