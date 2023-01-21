Philadelphia Rebels win against Northeast Generals in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Northeast Generals' home game against the Philadelphia Rebels ran into overtime on Friday. Philadelphia Rebels snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
Philadelphia Rebels' David Deputy scored the game-winning goal.
The Generals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Ramm . Jacob Wilson and Emerson Miller assisted.
Max Hamstad scored early into the second period, assisted by Connor Sedlak and Dylan Blue .
The Generals made it 2-1 with a goal from Nick Recupero .
Tyler Stern tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Carter Casper and Luke DeVries . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 3:16 before David Deputy scored the game-winner for the road team.
Next games:
On Friday, the Generals will play the Black Bears at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena, and the Rebels will play the Titans at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.