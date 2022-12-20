Philadelphia Rebels win against Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks' home game against the Philadelphia Rebels ran into overtime on Monday. Philadelphia Rebels snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.

Philadelphia Rebels' Greg Spitznagel scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Rebels took the lead when David Deputy scored assisted by Max Hamstad .

Jacob Roberson tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the third period. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Greg Spitznagel scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

The Rebels play against Northeast on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee. The Hat Tricks will face Maine on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.