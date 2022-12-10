Philadelphia Rebels win 3-1 on the road against Maryland Black Bears

The Philadelphia Rebels won on the road on Friday, handing the Maryland Black Bears a defeat 3-1.

The Rebels took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kristians Samitis . Greg Spitznagel and Santino Dinubile assisted.

Carter Casper scored early into the second period, assisted by Maxwell Marquette and Connor Sedlak .

Brad McNeil narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Branden Piku and Riley Ruh .

The Rebels increased the lead to 3-1 with 28 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tyler Stern , assisted by Santino Dinubile.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.