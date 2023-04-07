Philadelphia Rebels secure much-needed win

The Philadelphia Rebels have gone through a tough spell with a run of seven straight defeats. But after a 2-1 victory over the Johnstown Tomahawks in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.

Philadelphia Rebels' Max Hamstad scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Rebels took the lead when Connor Sedlak scored the first goal assisted by Tyler Stern and Greg Spitznagel .

Will Lawrence tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Gabriel Lunn . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:40 before Max Hamstad scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by David Deputy .

The Rebels were whistled for five penalties, while the Tomahawks received six penalties.

Ahead of the game, the Tomahawks had five straight wins.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.