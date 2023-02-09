Philadelphia Rebels pull ahead in the third to defeat Northeast Generals

The Philadelphia Rebels were victorious on the road against the Northeast Generals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Philadelphia Rebels pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jacob Wilson . Nick Ramm and Emerson Miller assisted.

The Generals increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Paul Minnehan scored, assisted by David Andreychuk and Douglas Friberg .

Luke DeVries scored halfway through the second period, assisted by klaus jogi and Tyler Stern .

The Rebels made it 2-2 with a goal from David Deputy .

David Deputy took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Connor Sedlak and Declan Loughnane .

The Rebels increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.34 remaining of the third after a goal from Max Hamstad , assisted by Connor Sedlak and Santino Dinubile .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Northeast at New England Sports Village.