Philadelphia Rebels keep a clean sheet again – making it four games in a row
The Philadelphia Rebels' defense stands tall again in the game on Tuesday between the New Jersey Titans and Philadelphia Rebels ended 4-0. That means Philadelphia Rebels has shutout their opponents in four successive games.
The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Max Hamstad . Luke DeVries and Charles Panchisin assisted.
Connor Sedlak scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by klaus jogi and Tyler Stern .
Late, klaus jogi scored a goal, assisted by Connor Sedlak, making the score 3-0.
In the end the 4-0 goal came from klaus jogi who increased the Rebels' lead, assisted by Tyler Stern and Connor Sedlak, late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.
The Rebels have now won four games in a row.
Coming up:
On Friday, the Titans will host the Black Bears at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena and the Rebels will play against the Nordiques at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.