Philadelphia Rebels dig deep in the third to win against Northeast Generals
The Philadelphia Rebels and the visiting Northeast Generals were tied going into the third, but Philadelphia Rebels pulled away for a 7-4 victory in game action.
The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Rebels.
Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.
David Deputy took the lead in the middle of the third period.
The Rebels increased the lead to 6-4 with 01.37 remaining of the third after a goal from David Deputy, assisted by Maxwell Marquette.
The Rebels increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Connor Sedlak , assisted by Santino Dinubile and Tyler Stern .
Next games:
The Rebels travel to Danbury on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena. The Generals visit Philadelphia Rebels to play the Rebels on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.