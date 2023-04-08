Philadelphia Rebels dig deep in the third to win against Johnstown Tomahawks

The Philadelphia Rebels and the visiting Johnstown Tomahawks were tied going into the third, but Philadelphia Rebels pulled away for a 6-1 victory in game action.

The Tomahawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Johnny Ulicny . Nick Ahern assisted.

Brock Jones scored early into the second period.

Late, Brock Jones scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Stern , making the score 2-1.

Tyler Stern increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Kristians Samitis increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Carter Casper .

Charles Panchisin increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third assisted by Santino Dinubile and Tyler Stern.

The Rebels increased the lead to 6-1 with 15 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Charles Panchisin, assisted by Dylan Blue and Brock Jones.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.