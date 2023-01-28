Philadelphia Rebels beat New Jersey Titans in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Philadelphia Rebels won 3-2 at home against the New Jersey Titans on Friday.

The Titans took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Robert Hyde . Dominik Bartecko assisted.

The Rebels tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Connor Sedlak scored, assisted by Santino Dinubile .

The Rebels made it 2-1 halfway through when Otto Pauls Polakovs beat the goalie, assisted by Max Hamstad and David Deputy .

Tyler Stern increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Luke DeVries and Connor Sedlak.

Robert Hyde narrowed the gap to 3-2 six minutes later, assisted by Joe Harney and Dominik Bartecko.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.