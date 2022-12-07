Philadelphia Rebels beat Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in shootout at home

The Philadelphia Rebels hosted the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in a hard-fought and hotly contested game. After 60 minutes of play with the score still tied, Philadelphia Rebels finally sealed the deal in the shootout, winning 4-3.

Coming up:

The Hat Tricks play against New Jersey on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. The Rebels will face Maryland on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.