Junior and Prospects NAHL

Peterson strikes twice as St. Cloud Norsemen beat Austin Bruins

img_500270507_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:21 PM

The St. Cloud Norsemen defeated the visiting Austin Bruins 4-2 on Thursday.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Norsemen.

The Norsemen increased the lead to 4-2 with six seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Kade Peterson , assisted by Tyler Dysart .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Austin at Riverside Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
