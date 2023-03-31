Peterson strikes twice as St. Cloud Norsemen beat Austin Bruins

The St. Cloud Norsemen defeated the visiting Austin Bruins 4-2 on Thursday.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Norsemen.

The Norsemen increased the lead to 4-2 with six seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Kade Peterson , assisted by Tyler Dysart .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Austin at Riverside Arena.