Penalty shootout decides the outcome as the Oklahoma Warriors beat Lone Star Brahmas

The Oklahoma Warriors hosted the Lone Star Brahmas in a very close game. It was a draw at full-time, and still a draw at the end of overtime. But in the penalty shootout the home side clinched it and the final score was 3-2.

Next up:

The Warriors play Corpus Christi away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre. The Brahmas will face New Mexico at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.