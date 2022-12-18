SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Penalty shootout decides the outcome as the New Mexico Ice Wolves beat Lone Star Brahmas

The Lone Star Brahmas hosted the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a very close game. It was a draw at full-time, and still a draw at the end of overtime. But in the penalty shootout the road side clinched it and the final score was 3-2.

img_500202956_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 17, 2022 10:24 PM
Next up:

The Brahmas host Oklahoma on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre. The Ice Wolves will face Amarillo on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.

