SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Penalty shootout decides the outcome as the Minnesota Wilderness beat Kenai River Brown Bears

The Minnesota Wilderness hosted the Kenai River Brown Bears in a very close game. It was a draw at full-time, and still a draw at the end of overtime. But in the penalty shootout the home side clinched it and the final score was 4-3.

img_500216558_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 10:11 PM
Share

The Minnesota Wilderness hosted the Kenai River Brown Bears in a very close game. It was a draw at full-time, and still a draw at the end of overtime. But in the penalty shootout the home side clinched it and the final score was 4-3.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Related Topics: KENAI RIVER BROWN BEARS