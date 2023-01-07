Penalty shootout decides the outcome as the Minnesota Wilderness beat Kenai River Brown Bears
The Minnesota Wilderness hosted the Kenai River Brown Bears in a very close game. It was a draw at full-time, and still a draw at the end of overtime. But in the penalty shootout the home side clinched it and the final score was 4-3.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.