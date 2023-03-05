Penalty shootout decides the outcome as the Maine Nordiques beat Johnstown Tomahawks

The Maine Nordiques hosted the Johnstown Tomahawks in a very close game. It was a draw at full-time, and still a draw at the end of overtime. But in the penalty shootout Maine clinched it and the final score was 4-3.

Coming up:

The Tomahawks play against Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena. The Nordiques will face Philadelphia Rebels on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.