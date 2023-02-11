Penalty shootout decides the outcome as the Anchorage Wolverines beat Wisconsin Windigo

The Wisconsin Windigo hosted the Anchorage Wolverines in a very close game. It was a draw at full-time, and still a draw at the end of overtime. But in the penalty shootout the road side clinched it and the final score was 2-1.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Windigo will host the Wilderness at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena, and the Wolverines will visit the Jets at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.