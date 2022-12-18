Palchik's two goals net Bismarck Bobcats victory over Minot Minotauros

The Bismarck Bobcats won against the visiting Minot Minotauros on Saturday, ending 6-3.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alexander Palchik . Patrick Johnson and Nick Baer assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Brandon Reller scored, assisted by Calvin Hanson and Nick Baer.

Drew Holt scored midway through the second period, assisted by Adam Pietila .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Alexander Palchik beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Kyle Doll .

Evan Hunter increased the lead to 5-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Brandon Reller and Calvin Hanson.

John Emmons narrowed the gap to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Hunter Longhi and Chase LaPinta .

The Minotauros narrowed the gap again with a goal from Justin Dauphinais , assisted by Joe Blackley and Jack O'hanisain at 10:41 into the third period.

The Minotauros narrowed the gap again late in the third when Chase LaPinta found the back of the net, assisted by Hunter Longhi and John Emmons.

Adam Pietila increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later, assisted by Vertti Jantunen and Evan Hunter.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:35 p.m. CST, this time in Minot at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.