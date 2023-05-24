Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Oklahoma Warriors won thriller final over Austin Bruins

The Oklahoma Warriors are the champions 2023! The team won 4-3 against the Austin Bruins on Tuesday at home.

May 23, 2023 at 10:33 PM

Oklahoma's Garrett Horsager scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Bruins took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Isaak Brassard . Matys Brassard and Matthew Desiderio assisted.

The Warriors tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Rylan Brady in the middle of the first, assisted by Kaden Nelson and Owen Carlile .

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Garrett Horsager took the lead late in the third period, assisted by William Lawson-Body .

