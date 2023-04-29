Oklahoma Warriors win in overtime thriller to decide series

The Oklahoma Warriors have secured victory in the series against the Amarillo Wranglers in 3-0 games. The series was decided with a 4-3 win in a game that went to overtime.

Oklahoma's Brendan Williams scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Wranglers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Ivey . Jack McDonald and Rihards Simanovics assisted.

The Wranglers' Cooper Rice increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Chase Davis .

The Wranglers increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Jack McDonald beat the goalie.

Late, Joey Delgreco scored a goal, assisted by Drew Sutton and Owen Baumgartner , making the score 3-1.

The Warriors' Hunter Jones narrowed the gap again, assisted by Brendan Williams and Cole Teleki at 4:18 into the third period.

Malte Hasselgren tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Owen Dyer . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Brendan Williams scored the game-winner for the road team.