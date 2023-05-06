Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Oklahoma Warriors win first game against Shreveport Mudbugs

The Oklahoma Warriors have the upper hand in the series against the Shreveport Mudbugs, after winning 4-1 at home in game one.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:49 PM

The hosting Warriors opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Hunter Jones scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by William Lawson-Body and Brendan Williams .

The Mudbugs' Logan Gotinsky tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Garrett Steele .

The Warriors took the lead early in the third period when Mikko Liukkonen beat the goalie, assisted by Drew Sutton and Owen Baumgartner .

Hunter Jones made it 3-1 one minute later, assisted by William Lawson-Body and Cole Teleki .

William Lawson-Body also increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third assisted by Brendan Williams.

Coming up:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Oklahoma at Blazers Ice Centre.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.