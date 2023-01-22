Oklahoma Warriors win against El Paso Rhinos in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Oklahoma Warriors at home against the El Paso Rhinos in the game on Saturday. Oklahoma won in overtime 3-2.

Oklahoma's Drew Sutton scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brendan Williams . Owen Baumgartner assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Hunter Jones found the back of the net, assisted by Max Dronen .

In the second period, Asher Wites scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Green, making the score 2-1.

The Rhinos tied the score 2-2 with 44 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Tyler Green, assisted by Reid Lune .

In overtime, it took 4:26 before Drew Sutton scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Joey Delgreco .

The Warriors were called for seven penalties, while the Rhinos received nine penalties.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Warriors.

Next games:

The Warriors host the Corpus Christi IceRays in the next game at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre. The same day, the Rhinos will host the Wranglers at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.