Oklahoma Warriors victorious against Amarillo Wranglers

The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 3-1 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Chase Davis . Pierce Patterson assisted.

The Warriors tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first period when Hunter Jones scored, assisted by William Brenner .

The Warriors made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Brendan Williams scored, assisted by Hunter Jones.

Rylan Brady then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Brendan Williams and Hunter Jones assisted. With that, Brady completed the Oklahoma Warriors' comeback.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.