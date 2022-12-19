SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Oklahoma Warriors score twice in the third to beat Odessa Jackalopes

The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Oklahoma pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500202991_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 18, 2022 06:05 PM
Oklahoma's Malte Hasselgren scored the game-winning goal.

Next games:

The Warriors play against Lone Star on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center. The Jackalopes will face Corpus Christi on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.

