Oklahoma Warriors score twice in the third to beat Odessa Jackalopes

The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Oklahoma pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Oklahoma's Malte Hasselgren scored the game-winning goal.

Next games:

The Warriors play against Lone Star on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center. The Jackalopes will face Corpus Christi on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.