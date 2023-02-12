Oklahoma Warriors keep on winning and now have 13 straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Oklahoma Warriors as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Odessa Jackalopes, making it 13 in a row. They won 6-1 over Odessa.
The hosting Warriors started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with William Lawson-Body scoring in the first minute, assisted by Brendan Williams and Rylan Brady .
The Warriors' Rylan Brady increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Brendan Williams and William Lawson-Body.
The Warriors scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.
The Warriors increased the lead to 6-1 with 01.20 remaining of the third period after a goal from Blaise Miller , assisted by Adam Smith and Rylan Brady.
Next up:
The Warriors host the El Paso Rhinos in the next game on the road on Friday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center. The same day, the Jackalopes will host the IceRays at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center.