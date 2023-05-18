Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Oklahoma Warriors hope to put a bow on their incredible season and win their first Robertson Cup

The league's regular-season champ and No. 1 seed is three wins away from hoisting its first Robertson Cup Tuesday in Blaine

Oklahoma Warriors.jpg
Oklahoma forward Drew Sutton celebrates one of his three first-round goals against Amarillo. Sutton is currently second in the NAHL with 11 playoff points through six games. The Warriors are a perfect 6-0 to start the postseason.
Contributed / NAHL, Les Stockton
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:26 AM

The Robertson Cup Championship gets underway Friday at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn. The event runs Friday through Tuesday and culminates with the Championship Game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Minnesota and Oklahoma will play a best-of-three series this weekend while Austin and Maryland will do the same, with the two winners advancing to Tuesday's winner-take-all championship.

The Rink Live will preview all four teams competing in the event, starting with Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Warriors

Location: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Record: 44-14-1-1

Head coach: Garrett Roth, 3rd season

Division / finish: South Division / 1st

Home arena: Blazers Ice Centre

Previous Robertson Cup Championship appearances: None

Last title: None

How they got here

The Warriors have taken the NAHL by storm this season and led the way from start to finish.

Oklahoma won the regular-season crown and it’d be hard not to consider the Warriors — who are the No. 1 overall seed — the favorites heading into this weekend.

“We've earned the opportunity to play in this setting and I've really just told the guys to enjoy themselves and not allow the moment to get too big. And we're excited to be one of the four teams to have this opportunity to compete for the Robertson Cup,” Roth told The Rink Live. “It's been a special group to coach and we’ve got a lot of character in our locker room, and I know these guys want to do something special.

"We went 4-0 out of the showcase to start the season and it really allowed us to build confidence from there and just continue to get better every game. Our leadership and our team came together pretty early this season and made a decision that they wanted to make a run at this and the commitment and buy-in has been there from every single guy."

The Warriors had the league’s best goal differential (plus-114), best home record (24-5-1-0) and the league’s longest win streak at 15 games.

Oklahoma clinched the South Division with an eight-point lead and despite winning just four of their final 10 regular season games, Oklahoma has won its first six playoff games. The Warriors swept Amarillo in the first round and followed it up with another three-game sweep against Shreveport.

Oklahoma punched its ticket to Blaine last Friday with a 2-1 double overtime win over the Mudbugs.

“We battled some stuff down the stretch and I know we weren’t exactly playing the brand of hockey that we were hoping to towards the end of the season. But fortunately we have a lot of experience and a mature group, and they were able to get us back on track,” Roth said. “We were able to start the playoffs off on the right foot and we’ve just continued to get better every game.”

Players to Watch

Joey Delgreco, F

The NAHL MVP and Rookie of the Year had a phenomenal regular season and Delgreco has been one of Oklahoma’s biggest threats in the playoffs too. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native racked up 22 goals and 69 points in 60 regular-season games. So far in the playoffs Delgreco has four goals and eight points too.

The Augustana commit ranked third in the league in scoring during the regular season and is currently tied for fourth in the playoffs with those eight points.

“He just has an elite brain and so much skill,” Roth said. "He knows where guys are on the ice and he's able to slow the game down while still playing at a fast pace. He was big part of our offense obviously and you've just seen his confidence grow over the course of this season."

Joey DelGreco.jpg
Joey DelGreco was named the NAHL MVP and Rookie of the Year after scoring 22 goals and racking up 69 points in 60 regular-season games.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Drew Sutton, F

While Delgreco led the way for Oklahoma production-wise, Sutton wasn’t far behind in the regular season with 64 points in 60 games. The Union commit has elevated his game in the postseason too as he’s currently second in the league with 11 points through six playoff games.

Sutton has a point in every playoff game and five (2-3-5) between his last two. Both Delgreco and Sutton scored in the series-clinching win over Shreveport.

“Drew has been unbelievable for us all season,” Roth said. "He's such an accountable player and I know the (offensive) numbers are what people see but he's really a 200-foot player. A lot of his offense starts with a play in the defensive zone and he's such a hard worker.

"He's got high hockey IQ and he's just done his job over the course of the season and had his success in kind of a quiet fashion. He helps us win hockey games in so many different ways."

Robertson Cup schedule

Fri. May 17, vs. Minnesota 4:30 p.m.
Sat. May 18, vs. Minnesota 4:30 p.m.
Sun. May 19, vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. *if necessary*

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
