Oklahoma Warriors dig deep in the third to win against Odessa Jackalopes

The Odessa Jackalopes and the visiting Oklahoma Warriors were tied going into the third, but Oklahoma pulled away for a 5-3 victory in game action.

The Warriors tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Cole Teleki scored, assisted by Kaden Nelson and Brendan Williams.

The Warriors took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Blaise Miller netted one, assisted by Therien Thiesing and Malte Hasselgren.

John Perdion tied the game 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Adam Armijo and Nathanial Boak.

Kaden Nelson took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Hunter Jones and Owen Dyer.

Emerson Goode tied the game 3-3 two minutes later.

Brendan Williams took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Owen Carlile.

The Warriors increased the lead to 5-3 with 12 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Max Dronen.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Warriors.

Coming up:

The Jackalopes host the Amarillo Wranglers in the next game on the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum. The same day, the Warriors will host the Brahmas at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.