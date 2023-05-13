Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Oklahoma Warriors clinch the series against Shreveport Mudbugs after an overtime thriller

The 2-1 win on the road in a game that went to overtime, sealed the series for the Oklahoma Warriors against the Shreveport Mudbugs. The result means Oklahoma won in 3-0 games.

img_500277655_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 11:12 PM

The 2-1 win on the road in a game that went to overtime, sealed the series for the Oklahoma Warriors against the Shreveport Mudbugs. The result means Oklahoma won in 3-0 games.

Oklahoma's Joey Delgreco scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Mudbugs took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Logan Gotinsky . Garrett Steele and Logan Heroux assisted.

Drew Sutton scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Cole Teleki .

In overtime, it took 26:45 before Joey Delgreco scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Owen Baumgartner .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mudbugs were whistled for seven penalties, while the Warriors received five penalties.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.