Oklahoma Warriors clinch the series against Shreveport Mudbugs after an overtime thriller

The 2-1 win on the road in a game that went to overtime, sealed the series for the Oklahoma Warriors against the Shreveport Mudbugs. The result means Oklahoma won in 3-0 games.

Oklahoma's Joey Delgreco scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Mudbugs took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Logan Gotinsky . Garrett Steele and Logan Heroux assisted.

Drew Sutton scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Cole Teleki .

In overtime, it took 26:45 before Joey Delgreco scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Owen Baumgartner .

The Mudbugs were whistled for seven penalties, while the Warriors received five penalties.