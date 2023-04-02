Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Oklahoma Warriors celebrate winning the league despite 2-5 loss to Shreveport Mudbugs

The final score, 5-2 in the game between the Shreveport Mudbugs and the visiting Oklahoma Warriors did not matter. Oklahoma is crowned champion 2023 after the other games went Oklahoma's way. Shreveport is in third place in the league.

img_500271250_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:37 AM

The visiting Mudbugs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Drake Morse . Ryan Burke and Jaden Goldie assisted.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Drake Morse found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Ryan Burke.

Jaden Goldie then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Ryan Burke assisted.

The Warriors made it 3-1 with a goal from William Ahlrik .

Niklas Miller increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Logan Gotinsky .

Joey Delgreco narrowed the gap to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Drew Sutton and Garrett Horsager .

Brent Litchard increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Warriors will host the Rhinos at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre, and the Mudbugs will visit the IceRays at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

