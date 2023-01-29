Oklahoma Warriors beat Corpus Christi IceRays and continue winning run

The game between the Oklahoma Warriors and the Corpus Christi IceRays on Saturday finished 8-3. The result means Oklahoma has eight straight wins.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Malte Hasselgren struck, assisted by Drew Sutton .

The IceRays' Connor Brust narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Jackson Beach .

The Warriors scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Cody Kempf narrowed the gap to 7-2 early in the third period, assisted by Stepan Kuznetsov and Gage Parillo .

Drew Sutton increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later.

The IceRays narrowed the gap to 8-3 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Anthony Cafarelli , assisted by Nils Forselius .

Coming up:

The Warriors play Amarillo away on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre. The IceRays will face Oklahoma at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center.