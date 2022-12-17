Odessa Jackalopes' winning streak broken by Oklahoma Warriors

The Odessa Jackalopes have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Oklahoma Warriors, Odessa was on a run of five straight wins. But, Friday's game at Ector County Coliseum finished 5-2 and the winning streak was ended.

The visiting Warriors started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Rylan Brady scoring in the first period, assisted by Owen Carlile .

The Jackalopes tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Ryan Kelly late in the first period, assisted by Tanyon Bajzer and Ryan Mansfield .

The Warriors took the lead with a minute left into the first when Drew Sutton scored, assisted by Rylan Brady and Joey Delgreco .

Rylan Brady scored with a minute left in the second period, assisted by Max Dronen .

Emerson Goode narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period, assisted by Nathanial Boak and Dayne Hoyord .

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-2 with 51 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joey Delgreco.

The Warriors increased the lead to 5-2 with 28 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joey Delgreco.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.