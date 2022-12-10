SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Odessa Jackalopes win against Lone Star Brahmas in shootout at home

The Odessa Jackalopes were the victors in a close encounter with the Lone Star Brahmas. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the home team win by 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 09, 2022 11:00 PM
Next up:

On Friday the Jackalopes will play at home against the IceRays at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum, while the Brahmas will face the Rhinos road at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.

