Odessa Jackalopes win against Lone Star Brahmas in shootout at home

The Odessa Jackalopes were the victors in a close encounter with the Lone Star Brahmas. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the home team win by 4-3.

Next up:

On Friday the Jackalopes will play at home against the IceRays at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum, while the Brahmas will face the Rhinos road at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.