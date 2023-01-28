Odessa Jackalopes win 6-1 at home against New Mexico Ice Wolves
The Odessa Jackalopes won at home on Friday, handing the New Mexico Ice Wolves a defeat 6-1.
The Jackalopes took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Kelly . Jackson Hay and Ryan Mansfield assisted.
The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Emerson Goode in the first period, assisted by William Marshall and Dayne Hoyord .
The Jackalopes' Emerson Goode increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Dayne Hoyord and John Christen .
The Jackalopes increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first when Emerson Goode scored again, assisted by Dayne Hoyord and William Marshall.
The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Jackalopes.
The Jackalopes increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Dayne Hoyord netted one, assisted by Emerson Goode and Jackson Hay.
Ryan Johnson narrowed the gap to 6-1 three minutes later.
Next up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Odessa at Ector County Coliseum.