Odessa Jackalopes win 3-1 on the road against Corpus Christi IceRays

The Odessa Jackalopes won on the road on Friday, handing the Corpus Christi IceRays a defeat 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dayne Hoyord . Emerson Goode and William Marshall assisted.

The IceRays tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Logan Neilson scored, assisted by Cameron Crolley and Blake Lewis .

Dayne Hoyord scored early into the second period, assisted by William Marshall and Emerson Goode.

Dayne Hoyord increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Emerson Goode and William Marshall.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center.