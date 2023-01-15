Odessa Jackalopes win 3-1 on the road against Amarillo Wranglers

The Odessa Jackalopes won on the road on Saturday, handing the Amarillo Wranglers a defeat 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Jackalopes took the lead when Ryan Kelly scored the first goal assisted by Jackson Hay and Ryan Mansfield .

The Wranglers made it 1-1 with a goal from Ben Ivey .

Jackalopes' Emerson Goode tallied a goal late in the second period, making the score 2-1. Andrew Stacey and Nathanial Boak assisted.

John Christen increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nathanial Boak and William Marshall .

Next games:

The Wranglers travel to New Mexico on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas. The Jackalopes will face Lone Star on Monday at 2 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.