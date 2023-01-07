Odessa Jackalopes pull ahead in the third to defeat Corpus Christi IceRays

The Odessa Jackalopes were victorious on the road against the Corpus Christi IceRays. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Odessa pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-3.

The visiting Jackalopes opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brendan Finn scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by John Perdion and Blake Arneson .

The IceRays tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Michael Casey scored the first goal, assisted by Jackson Beach and Wolfgang Govedaris .

The Jackalopes' Dayne Hoyord took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Emerson Goode and William Marshall .

The IceRays tied the game 2-2 halfway through the first when Jackson Beach scored, assisted by Michael Casey and Leonhard Korus .

One goal were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Jackalopes took the lead early into the third period when John Perdion found the back of the net, assisted by Michael Kadlecik .

Emerson Goode increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Dayne Hoyord.

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 6-3 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cameron Dunn , assisted by Michael Kadlecik.

