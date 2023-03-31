Odessa Jackalopes couldn't stop star-studded Lone Star Brahmas from winning
The Odessa Jackalopes and the Lone Star Brahmas met on Thursday. Lone Star came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-1.
The visiting Brahmas opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Matthew Macdonald scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jakob Karpa and Jakub Teply .
The Brahmas increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jacob Macdonald scored, assisted by Matthew Macdonald and Jakub Teply.
The Brahmas' Jacob Macdonald increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Johan Rosenquist and Shane Carr .
The Brahmas' Ryan Comishock increased the lead to 4-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Jakob Karpa and Mason Mara .
One goal were scored in the second period, and the Brahmas led 5-0 going in to the third period.
Justin Hughes narrowed the gap to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by John Perdion and Ryan Mansfield .
Next up:
The teams meet again on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Odessa at Ector County Coliseum.