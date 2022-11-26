Odessa Jackalopes couldn't stop Oklahoma Warriors' winning run

The Odessa Jackalopes and the Oklahoma Warriors met on Friday. Oklahoma came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-0.

The Warriors took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Brendan Williams. Hunter Jones and Rylan Brady assisted.

The Warriors' Drew Sutton increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Cole Teleki and Owen Baumgartner.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Malte Hasselgren late in the first, assisted by Brendan Williams and Joey Delgreco.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Warriors made it 6-0 when Hunter Allen netted one, assisted by William Ahlrik and Kaden Nelson in the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.